Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Army Reserve Soldier sets example at Best Warrior Competition [Image 7 of 8]

    Army Reserve Soldier sets example at Best Warrior Competition

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Shawn Morris 

    99th Readiness Division

    Spc. Hallie Koches, a vocalist with the 99th Readiness Division’s 78th Army Band, competes in the FY22 Consortium Best Warrior Competition March 3-6 at Camp Bullis on Joint Base San Antonio, Texas. The FY22 Consortium Best Warrior Competition kicked off with a 12-mile road march and is challenging Soldiers with tasks such as qualification with various weapons, the Army Combat Fitness Test, water survival, obstacle course, land navigation and urban warfare. The CBWC is a joint event featuring Soldiers belonging to several Army Reserve Commands from across the nation, to include the 80th Training Command, 807th Medical Command, 76th Operational Response Command, Medical Readiness and Training Command, and the 63rd, 81st, 88th and 99th Readiness Divisions. (U.S. Army photo by Mr. Shawn Morris, 99th RD Public Affairs)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.04.2022
    Date Posted: 03.06.2022 08:51
    Photo ID: 7079898
    VIRIN: 220304-A-VX676-040
    Resolution: 3755x2409
    Size: 5.13 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TX, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Reserve Soldier sets example at Best Warrior Competition [Image 8 of 8], by SSG Shawn Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Army Reserve Soldier sets example at Best Warrior Competition
    Army Reserve Soldier sets example at Best Warrior Competition
    Army Reserve Soldier sets example at Best Warrior Competition
    Army Reserve Soldier sets example at Best Warrior Competition
    Army Reserve Soldier sets example at Best Warrior Competition
    Army Reserve Soldier sets example at Best Warrior Competition
    Army Reserve Soldier sets example at Best Warrior Competition
    Army Reserve Soldier sets example at Best Warrior Competition

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Army Reserve Soldier sets example at Best Warrior Competition

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Best Warrior Competition
    Army Reserve
    Kingwood
    99th Readiness Division
    Hallie Koches

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT