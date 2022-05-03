Mine Countermeasures Ship Operations

220305-A-LN610-1216 GULF OF OMAN (March 5, 2022) Sailors conduct precision anchorage operations aboard Mine Countermeasures ship USS Devastator (MCM 6), in the Gulf of Oman, March 5. Devastator is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime security and stability in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and the Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Zachery Frost)

