ENGLISH CHANNEL (Mar. 4, 2022) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Roosevelt (DDG 80) fires a Mark 45 5-inch gun during a live-fire exercise, Mar. 4, 2022. Roosevelt, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its third patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrea Rumple/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.04.2022 Date Posted: 03.06.2022 05:36 Photo ID: 7079835 VIRIN: 220304-N-CJ510-0110 Resolution: 1477x1055 Size: 743.84 KB Location: ENGLISH CHANNEL Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Roosevelt (DDG 80) Patrol 3 [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Andrea Rumple, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.