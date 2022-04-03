Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    56th and 57th RQS NATO Support [Image 2 of 5]

    56th and 57th RQS NATO Support

    ROMANIA

    03.04.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Noah Sudolcan 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A pararescueman assigned to the 57th Rescue Squadron performs dynamic hoist training with an HH-60G Pave Hawk in Romania, March 4, 2022. The 56th RQS and the 57th RQS, both assigned to the 31st Fighter Wing, Aviano Air Base, Italy, are providing search and rescue capability for the NATO alliance while also conducting joint training missions with the Romanian air force. Both are capable of executing all-weather missions day or night in theaters of operations worldwide.(U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Noah Sudolcan)

    56th and 57th RQS NATO Support, by SrA Noah Sudolcan

    NATO
    Romania
    USAFE
    Aviano
    RQS

