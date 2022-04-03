56th and 57th RQS NATO Support

A pararescueman assigned to the 57th Rescue Squadron performs dynamic hoist training with an HH-60G Pave Hawk in Romania, March 4, 2022. The 56th RQS and the 57th RQS, both assigned to the 31st Fighter Wing, Aviano Air Base, Italy, are providing search and rescue capability for the NATO alliance while also conducting joint training missions with the Romanian air force. Both are capable of executing all-weather missions day or night in theaters of operations worldwide.(U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Noah Sudolcan)

