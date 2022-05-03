Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    March 2022 training operations at Fort McCoy [Image 5 of 12]

    March 2022 training operations at Fort McCoy

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2022

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                             

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Soldiers at Fort McCoy for training conduct operations March 5, 2022, at a training range at Fort McCoy, Wis. During February, thousands of troops trained at the installation in institutional and transient training operations. Fort McCoy’s mission is to strengthen Total Force Readiness by serving as a training center, mobilization force generation installation, and strategic support area. As a Total Force Training Center, Fort McCoy’s primary responsibility is to support the training and readiness of military personnel and units of all branches and components of America's armed forces. Fort McCoy is a Mobilization Force Generation Installation prepared to support contingency operations as ordered. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.05.2022
    Date Posted: 03.05.2022 22:07
    Photo ID: 7079683
    VIRIN: 220305-A-OK556-425
    Resolution: 3787x2492
    Size: 2.41 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, March 2022 training operations at Fort McCoy [Image 12 of 12], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    March 2022 training operations at Fort McCoy
    March 2022 training operations at Fort McCoy
    March 2022 training operations at Fort McCoy
    March 2022 training operations at Fort McCoy
    March 2022 training operations at Fort McCoy
    March 2022 training operations at Fort McCoy
    March 2022 training operations at Fort McCoy
    March 2022 training operations at Fort McCoy
    March 2022 training operations at Fort McCoy
    March 2022 training operations at Fort McCoy
    March 2022 training operations at Fort McCoy
    March 2022 training operations at Fort McCoy

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    operations
    Fort McCoy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT