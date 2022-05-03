Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MCRD San Diego Centennial Celebration [Image 22 of 22]

    MCRD San Diego Centennial Celebration

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2022

    Photo by Cpl. Grace Kindred 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    U.S Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Jason L. Morris, Commanding General of Marine Corps Recruit Depot (MCRD) San Diego, and the Western Recruiting Region, gives a speech during the centennial celebration at MCRD San Diego, March 5, 2022. The event commemorates the founding of Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego in 1921, and consisted of performances by the U.S. Marine Corps Silent Drill Platoon, the U.S. Marine Drum & Bugle Corps, and a ribbon-cutting ceremony outside of the Command Museum. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Grace J. Kindred)

    Date Taken: 03.05.2022
    Date Posted: 03.05.2022 20:23
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    USMC
    Recruits
    Marines
    Recruit Training
    MCRDSD

