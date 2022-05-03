U.S Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Jason L. Morris, Commanding General of Marine Corps Recruit Depot (MCRD) San Diego, and the Western Recruiting Region, gives a speech during the centennial celebration at MCRD San Diego, March 5, 2022. The event commemorates the founding of Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego in 1921, and consisted of performances by the U.S. Marine Corps Silent Drill Platoon, the U.S. Marine Drum & Bugle Corps, and a ribbon-cutting ceremony outside of the Command Museum. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Grace J. Kindred)
|Date Taken:
|03.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.05.2022 20:23
|Photo ID:
|7079641
|VIRIN:
|220305-M-CI314-1605
|Resolution:
|4688x3125
|Size:
|1.69 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|2
This work, MCRD San Diego Centennial Celebration [Image 22 of 22], by Cpl Grace Kindred, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
