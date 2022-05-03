MCRD Centennial Celebration

U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Jason L. Morris, the commanding general of Marine Corps Recruit Depot (MCRD) San Diego, Western Recruiting Region, greets Marines with the Silent Drill Platoon, Battle Color Detachment, Marine Barracks Washington, D.C., during the centennial celebration at Marine Corps Recruit Depot (MCRD) San Diego, March 5, 2022. MCRD San Diego celebrated the 100th anniversary of its commissioning by highlighting the Depot’s history and legacy with the assistance of the Marine Corps Battle Color Detachment. The Battle Color Detachment is comprised of three ceremonial units from Marine Barracks Washington, D.C.; the U.S. Drum and Bugle Corps, the Silent Drill Platoon, and the Marine Corps Color Guard. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Julian Elliott-Drouin)

Date Posted: 03.05.2022