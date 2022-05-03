Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MCRD Centennial Celebration [Image 25 of 25]

    MCRD Centennial Celebration

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2022

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Julian Elliott-Drouin 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Jason L. Morris, the commanding general of Marine Corps Recruit Depot (MCRD) San Diego, Western Recruiting Region, greets Marines with the Silent Drill Platoon, Battle Color Detachment, Marine Barracks Washington, D.C., during the centennial celebration at Marine Corps Recruit Depot (MCRD) San Diego, March 5, 2022. MCRD San Diego celebrated the 100th anniversary of its commissioning by highlighting the Depot’s history and legacy with the assistance of the Marine Corps Battle Color Detachment. The Battle Color Detachment is comprised of three ceremonial units from Marine Barracks Washington, D.C.; the U.S. Drum and Bugle Corps, the Silent Drill Platoon, and the Marine Corps Color Guard. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Julian Elliott-Drouin)

    Battle Color Detachment
    MCRD San Diego
    Centennial Celebration

