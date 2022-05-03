Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Arizona Army National Guard Colonel Paul G. Harrell Promotion Ceremony [Image 3 of 5]

    Arizona Army National Guard Colonel Paul G. Harrell Promotion Ceremony

    PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2022

    Photo by Pfc. Justin Fallon 

    123rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Lt. Col. Paul G. Harrell was promoted to Colonel and received his Army Master Aviator Wings today at a ceremony held at Russell Auditorium on Papago Park Military in Phoenix Mar. 5 2022. During his more that 32 years of military service, Colonel Harrell has served in leadership and staff position in multiple units and served overseas in Bosnia, Iraq and 2 tours in Afghanistan.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.05.2022
    Date Posted: 03.05.2022 18:16
    Photo ID: 7079553
    VIRIN: 220305-Z-OP329-317
    Resolution: 2852x2037
    Size: 1.08 MB
    Location: PHOENIX, AZ, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Arizona Army National Guard Colonel Paul G. Harrell Promotion Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by PFC Justin Fallon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Colonel
    Papago Park Military Reservation
    Promotion Ceremony
    Arizona Army National Guard
    AZNG

