Arizona Army National Guard Colonel Paul G. Harrell Promotion Ceremony

Lt. Col. Paul G. Harrell was promoted to Colonel and received his Army Master Aviator Wings today at a ceremony held at Russell Auditorium on Papago Park Military in Phoenix Mar. 5 2022. During his more that 32 years of military service, Colonel Harrell has served in leadership and staff position in multiple units and served overseas in Bosnia, Iraq and 2 tours in Afghanistan.

