U.S Marines with 1/12 fire an M777 A2 Howitzer during Spartan Fury 22.1

U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 12th Marines, 3d Marine Division fire an M777 A2 Howitzer during Spartan Fury 22.1 at Pohakuloa Training Area, Hawaii, March 4, 2022. Spartan Fury is a Battalion level training exercise designed to refine long-range communications through naval asset integration, mission processing from battalion to firing sections, and 21st Century Foraging. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Olivia G. Knapp)

Date Taken: 03.04.2022 Date Posted: 03.05.2022 Location: HILO, HI, US