U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 12th Marines, 3d Marine Division fire an M777 A2 Howitzer during Spartan Fury 22.1 at Pohakuloa Training Area, Hawaii, March 4, 2022. Spartan Fury is a Battalion level training exercise designed to refine long-range communications through naval asset integration, mission processing from battalion to firing sections, and 21st Century Foraging. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Olivia G. Knapp)
|Date Taken:
|03.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.05.2022 17:14
|Photo ID:
|7079525
|VIRIN:
|220304-M-CG676-091
|Resolution:
|2300x1533
|Size:
|250.34 KB
|Location:
|HILO, HI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, U.S Marines with 1/12 fire an M777 A2 Howitzer during Spartan Fury 22.1 [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Olivia Knapp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT