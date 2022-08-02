Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Myers, Air National Guard first sergeants functional area manager, shares his perspective during a senior leader panel discussion at the 2022 Additional Duty First Sergeant Seminar Feb. 8, 2022, at Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri. Noncommissioned officers from 17 different states and territories across the ANG took part in the seminar to learn about and understand the roles and responsibilities of additional duty first sergeants. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Kelly C. Ferguson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.08.2022 Date Posted: 03.05.2022 13:45 Photo ID: 7079425 VIRIN: 220208-Z-CC252-1154 Resolution: 2700x1800 Size: 3.16 MB Location: WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MO, US Hometown: ANDREWS AIR FORCE BASE, MD, US Hometown: JEFFERSON CITY, MO, US Hometown: KANSAS CITY, MO, US Hometown: ST. LOUIS, MO, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Guard Airmen learn new skills at 131BW Additional Duty First Sergeant Seminar [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Kelly Ferguson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.