Chief Master Sgt. LeRoy McCardell, 131st Bomb Wing command chief master sergeant, provides perspective during the 2022 Additional Duty First Sergeant Seminar, Feb. 9, 2022, at Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri. The 131st-led seminar brought noncommissioned officers from 17 states and territories across the Air National Guard to Whiteman AFB to learn about and understand the roles and responsibilities of additional duty first sergeants. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Kelly Ferguson)
|Date Taken:
|02.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.05.2022 13:45
|Photo ID:
|7079424
|VIRIN:
|220208-Z-CC252-1122
|Resolution:
|2700x1800
|Size:
|2.93 MB
|Location:
|WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MO, US
|Hometown:
|JEFFERSON CITY, MO, US
|Hometown:
|KANSAS CITY, MO, US
|Hometown:
|ST. LOUIS, MO, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Air Guard learn new skills from Additional Duty First Sergeant Seminar [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Kelly Ferguson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
131st Bomb Wing hosts seminar for additional duty first sergeants
