Chief Master Sgt. LeRoy McCardell, 131st Bomb Wing command chief master sergeant, provides perspective during the 2022 Additional Duty First Sergeant Seminar, Feb. 9, 2022, at Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri. The 131st-led seminar brought noncommissioned officers from 17 states and territories across the Air National Guard to Whiteman AFB to learn about and understand the roles and responsibilities of additional duty first sergeants. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Kelly Ferguson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.08.2022 Date Posted: 03.05.2022 13:45 Photo ID: 7079424 VIRIN: 220208-Z-CC252-1122 Resolution: 2700x1800 Size: 2.93 MB Location: WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MO, US Hometown: JEFFERSON CITY, MO, US Hometown: KANSAS CITY, MO, US Hometown: ST. LOUIS, MO, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Air Guard learn new skills from Additional Duty First Sergeant Seminar [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Kelly Ferguson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.