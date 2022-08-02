Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Guard learn new skills from Additional Duty First Sergeant Seminar [Image 3 of 6]

    Air Guard learn new skills from Additional Duty First Sergeant Seminar

    WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MO, UNITED STATES

    02.08.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Kelly Ferguson 

    131st Bomb Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Nichole Gruber, 114th Fighter Wing first sergeant, takes notes during the Additional Duty First Sergeant Seminar at Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, Feb. 8, 2022. Noncommissioned officers from 17 different states took part in the seminar to learn about and understand the roles and responsibilities of additional duty first sergeants. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Kelly C. Ferguson)

    This work, Air Guard learn new skills from Additional Duty First Sergeant Seminar [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Kelly Ferguson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

