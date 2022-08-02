Air Guard learn new skills from Additional Duty First Sergeant Seminar

U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Nichole Gruber, 114th Fighter Wing first sergeant, takes notes during the Additional Duty First Sergeant Seminar at Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, Feb. 8, 2022. Noncommissioned officers from 17 different states took part in the seminar to learn about and understand the roles and responsibilities of additional duty first sergeants. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Kelly C. Ferguson)

