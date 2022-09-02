Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Guard Airmen learn new skills at 131BW Additional Duty First Sergeant Seminar [Image 2 of 6]

    Guard Airmen learn new skills at 131BW Additional Duty First Sergeant Seminar

    WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MO, UNITED STATES

    02.09.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Kelly Ferguson 

    131st Bomb Wing

    Chief Master Sgt. Jason Henke, 131st Maintenance Group senior enlisted leader, fields a question during a leadership triad panel at the 2022 Additional Duty First Sergeant Seminar at Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, Feb. 9, 2022. The 131st Bomb Wing-led seminar brought noncommissioned officer from 17 states and territories across the Air National Guard to learn skills and techniques to be successful as additional duty first sergeants. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Kelly Ferguson)

    This work, Guard Airmen learn new skills at 131BW Additional Duty First Sergeant Seminar [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Kelly Ferguson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    131st Bomb Wing hosts seminar for additional duty first sergeants

    Air National Guard
    Whiteman Air Force Base
    131st Bomb Wing
    Additional Duty First Sergeant

