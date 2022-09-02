Guard Airmen learn new skills at 131BW Additional Duty First Sergeant Seminar

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Tierra Washington, 113th Civil Engineering Squadron first sergeant, poses a question in a class during the Additional Duty First Sergeant Seminar at Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, Feb. 9, 2022. Noncommissioned officers from 17 different states took part in the 131st Bomb Wing-led seminar to learn about and understand the roles and responsibilities of additional duty first sergeants. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Kelly C. Ferguson)

Date Taken: 02.09.2022 Date Posted: 03.05.2022 Location: WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MO, US Hometown: ANDREWS AIR FORCE BASE, MD, US Hometown: JEFFERSON CITY, MO, US Hometown: KANSAS CITY, MO, US Hometown: ST. LOUIS, MO, US