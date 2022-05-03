A Coast Guard Station St. Petersburg 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boat crew rescues four people from a 22-foot epic vessel capsized in Tampa Bay, March 5, 2022. The boat crew transferred the four men to Williams Park in Riverview with no medical concerns. U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo.
|Date Taken:
|03.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.05.2022 09:03
|Photo ID:
|7079302
|VIRIN:
|220305-G-G0107-001
|Resolution:
|1540x1100
|Size:
|787.91 KB
|Location:
|TAMPA, FL, US
|Web Views:
|13
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Coast Guard rescues 4 from capsized vessel in Tampa Bay, by PO1 Ayla Hudson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
