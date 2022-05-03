Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard rescues 4 from capsized vessel in Tampa Bay

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Ayla Hudson 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    A Coast Guard Station St. Petersburg 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boat crew rescues four people from a 22-foot epic vessel capsized in Tampa Bay, March 5, 2022. The boat crew transferred the four men to Williams Park in Riverview with no medical concerns. U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo.

