USS Porter (DDG 78) Live-Fire exercise

ATLANTIC OCEAN (Mar. 4, 2022) – The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78) conducts a live-fire exercise from the Mk 45 5-inch gun, Mar. 4, 2022. Porter, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is currently underway in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Eric Coffer/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.04.2022 Date Posted: 03.05.2022 08:12 Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN