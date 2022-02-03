Col. Marty Lepak (left), director of Army Reserve Affairs at I Corps, receives a gift from Acting Sub Lt. Pirun Hemarak (right), the Deputy Rayong Governor, during the dedication ceremony as part of Cobra Gold 2022 in Rayong, Rayong Province, Kingdom of Thailand, March 2, 2022. CG 22 is the 41st iteration of the international training exercise that supports readiness and emphasizes coordination on civic action, humanitarian assistance, and disaster relief. From Feb. 22 through March 4, 2022, this annual event taking place at various locations throughout the Kingdom of Thailand increases the capability, capacity, and interoperability of partnered nations while simultaneously reinforcing our commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Brendon Green-Daring)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.02.2022 Date Posted: 03.05.2022 05:33 Photo ID: 7079214 VIRIN: 220302-A-MF526-0010 Resolution: 1936x1290 Size: 1.48 MB Location: RAYONG, RAYONG PROVINCE, TH Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Cobra Gold 2022 closes with dedication ceremony [Image 11 of 11], by SGT Brendon Green-Daring, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.