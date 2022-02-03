Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cobra Gold 2022 closes with dedication ceremony [Image 9 of 11]

    Cobra Gold 2022 closes with dedication ceremony

    RAYONG, RAYONG PROVINCE, THAILAND

    03.02.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Brendon Green-Daring 

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    Sub Lt. Pirun Hemarak (left), the Deputy Rayong Governor; Col. Marty Lepak (right of center), director of Army Reserve Affairs at I Corps; and leaders of the combined Indo-Pacific joint force pose before cutting the ceremonial ribbon of the newly-built school during the dedication ceremony as part of Cobra Gold 2022 in Rayong, Rayong Province, Kingdom of Thailand, March 2, 2022. CG 22 is the 41st iteration of the international training exercise that supports readiness and emphasizes coordination on civic action, humanitarian assistance, and disaster relief. From Feb. 22 through March 4, 2022, this annual event taking place at various locations throughout the Kingdom of Thailand increases the capability, capacity, and interoperability of partnered nations while simultaneously reinforcing our commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Brendon Green-Daring)

    Date Taken: 03.02.2022
    Date Posted: 03.05.2022 05:35
    Photo ID: 7079212
    VIRIN: 220302-A-MF526-0008
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 1.93 MB
    Location: RAYONG, RAYONG PROVINCE, TH
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cobra Gold 2022 closes with dedication ceremony [Image 11 of 11], by SGT Brendon Green-Daring, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

