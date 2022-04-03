Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WWR Marines, Sailors participate in the MCT Rowing competition [Image 6 of 8]

    WWR Marines, Sailors participate in the MCT Rowing competition

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2022

    Photo by Cpl. Mackenzie Binion 

    Marine Corps Wounded Warrior Regiment

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Donato Medina-Nieto, an aircraft maintenance technician with Wounded Warrior Regiment competes in a rowing event during the 2022 Marine Corps Trials (MCT) on Camp Pendleton, California, March 4, 2022. The MCT is as an opportunity for recovering Service members to demonstrate their achievements and serves as the primary venue to select Marine Corps participants for the DoD Warrior Games. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Mackenzie Binion)

    Date Taken: 03.04.2022
    Date Posted: 03.05.2022 00:49
    Photo ID: 7079050
    VIRIN: 220304-M-UV498-2244
    Resolution: 4885x2748
    Size: 4 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    Wounded Warrior
    Rowing
    MCT
    Marine Corps Trials

