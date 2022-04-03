NCC Curran Retirement Ceremony

220304-N-JH293-1054
LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. (March 4, 2022) Chief Navy Counselor Michael Curran, assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Mid America, presents certificates of appreciation to his three nieces during his retirement ceremony, March 4, 2022. NTAG Mid America, part of Navy Recruiting Command, recruits the next generation of Navy Sailors throughout areas encompassing Missouri, Kansas, central and southern Illinois, and a portion of Kentucky. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Chris Williamson)
