Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NCC Curran Retirement Ceremony [Image 3 of 7]

    NCC Curran Retirement Ceremony

    LEE'S SUMMIT, MO, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Chris Williamson 

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Mid America

    220304-N-JH293-1054
    LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. (March 4, 2022) Chief Navy Counselor Michael Curran, assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Mid America, presents certificates of appreciation to his three nieces during his retirement ceremony, March 4, 2022. NTAG Mid America, part of Navy Recruiting Command, recruits the next generation of Navy Sailors throughout areas encompassing Missouri, Kansas, central and southern Illinois, and a portion of Kentucky. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Chris Williamson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.04.2022
    Date Posted: 03.04.2022 19:32
    Photo ID: 7078895
    VIRIN: 220304-N-JH293-1054
    Resolution: 3000x2399
    Size: 1.08 MB
    Location: LEE'S SUMMIT, MO, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NCC Curran Retirement Ceremony [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Chris Williamson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NCC Curran Retirement Ceremony
    NCC Curran Retirement Ceremony
    NCC Curran Retirement Ceremony
    NCC Curran Retirement Ceremony
    NCC Curran Retirement Ceremony
    NCC Curran Retirement Ceremony
    NCC Curran Retirement Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ceremony
    chief
    Navy
    recruiting
    retirement
    NTAG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT