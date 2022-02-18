Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Women’s Mentorship Symposium [Image 4 of 4]

    Women’s Mentorship Symposium

    NEWPORT NEWS, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.18.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Darien Kenney 

    PCU JOHN F. KENNEDY

    Lt. Cmdr. Kiera Silva, a supply officer assigned to the aircraft carrier, Pre-Commissioning Unit John F. Kennedy (CVN 79), shares her professional reading list at a women’s mentorship symposium, Feb. 18. The symposium provides a forum for mentorship, support, and leadership development opportunities from a female perspective. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Darien G. Kenney)

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    PCU JFK Hosts Women&rsquo;s Mentorship Symposium

    TAGS

    Ford-class
    USS John F. Kennedy (CVN 79)
    Women’s Mentorship Symposium

