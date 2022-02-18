Cmdr. Angela Owens, chief engineer assigned to the aircraft carrier, Pre-Commissioning Unit John F. Kennedy (CVN 79), discusses her naval career with Sailors during the women’s mentorship group symposium, Feb. 18. The symposium provides a forum for mentorship, support, and leadership development opportunities from a female perspective. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Darien G. Kenney)
|Date Taken:
|02.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.04.2022 17:50
|Photo ID:
|7078763
|VIRIN:
|220218-N-NU634-027
|Resolution:
|4217x2807
|Size:
|1.35 MB
|Location:
|NEWPORT NEWS, VA, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Women's Mentorship Symposium [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Darien Kenney, identified by DVIDS
PCU JFK Hosts Women’s Mentorship Symposium
