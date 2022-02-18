Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Women's Mentorship Symposium

    Women’s Mentorship Symposium

    NEWPORT NEWS, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.18.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Darien Kenney 

    PCU JOHN F. KENNEDY

    Cmdr. Angela Owens and Sailors assigned to the aircraft carrier, Pre-Commissioning Unit John F. Kennedy (CVN 79), listen as Lt. Cmdr. Kiera Silva talks about past mentorship experiences at the women’s mentorship group, Feb. 18. The symposium provides a forum for mentorship, support, and leadership development opportunities from a female perspective. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Darien G. Kenney)

    Date Posted: 03.04.2022
    NEWPORT NEWS, VA, US 
