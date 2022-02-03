220302-N-NO901-0249 NORTH SEA (Mar. 3, 2022) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Forrest Sherman (DDG 98) steams alongside German replenishment oiler FGS Berlin and Italian aircraft carrier ITS Guiseppe Garibaldi (C-551) during a replenishment-at-sea, Mar 3, 2022. Forrest Sherman is deployed to the European theater of operations and participating in a range of maritime activities in support of U.S. Sixth Fleet and NATO Allies. (U.S. Navy photo by Naval Air Crewman (Helicopter) 2nd Class Reuben Richardson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.02.2022 Date Posted: 03.04.2022 16:47 Photo ID: 7078642 VIRIN: 220302-N-NO901-0249 Resolution: 4965x3310 Size: 1.7 MB Location: N/A, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Forrest Sherman Replenishment-at-Sea, by LTJG Kathleen Barrios, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.