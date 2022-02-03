220302-N-NO901-0249 NORTH SEA (Mar. 3, 2022) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Forrest Sherman (DDG 98) steams alongside German replenishment oiler FGS Berlin and Italian aircraft carrier ITS Guiseppe Garibaldi (C-551) during a replenishment-at-sea, Mar 3, 2022. Forrest Sherman is deployed to the European theater of operations and participating in a range of maritime activities in support of U.S. Sixth Fleet and NATO Allies. (U.S. Navy photo by Naval Air Crewman (Helicopter) 2nd Class Reuben Richardson)
|Date Taken:
|03.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.04.2022 16:47
|Photo ID:
|7078642
|VIRIN:
|220302-N-NO901-0249
|Resolution:
|4965x3310
|Size:
|1.7 MB
|Location:
|N/A, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
This work, USS Forrest Sherman Replenishment-at-Sea, by LTJG Kathleen Barrios, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT