220302-N-NO901-0043 NORTH SEA (Mar. 3, 2022) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Forrest Sherman (DDG 98) conducts passing exercise with Italian aircraft carrier ITS Guiseppe Garibaldi (C-551) and units from Standing NATO Maritime Group (SNMG) 1 including German replenishment oiler FGS Berlin, Royal Danish Navy frigate HDMS Peter Willermoes (F362), Royal Netherlands Navy frigate HNLMS Van Amstel (F831) and German corvette FGS Erfurt, Mar 3, 2022. Forrest Sherman is deployed to the European theater of operations and participating in a range of maritime activities in support of U.S. Sixth Fleet and NATO Allies. (U.S. Navy photo by Naval Air Crewman (Helicopter) 2nd Class Reuben Richardson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.02.2022 Date Posted: 03.04.2022 16:39 Photo ID: 7078613 VIRIN: 220302-N-NO901-0043 Resolution: 4711x3141 Size: 1.58 MB Location: N/A, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Forrest Sherman PASSEX, by LTJG Kathleen Barrios, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.