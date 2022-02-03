Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Forrest Sherman PASSEX

    N/A, UNITED STATES

    03.02.2022

    Photo by Lt.j.g. Kathleen Barrios 

    USS Forrest Sherman

    220302-N-NO901-0043 NORTH SEA (Mar. 3, 2022) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Forrest Sherman (DDG 98) conducts passing exercise with Italian aircraft carrier ITS Guiseppe Garibaldi (C-551) and units from Standing NATO Maritime Group (SNMG) 1 including German replenishment oiler FGS Berlin, Royal Danish Navy frigate HDMS Peter Willermoes (F362), Royal Netherlands Navy frigate HNLMS Van Amstel (F831) and German corvette FGS Erfurt, Mar 3, 2022. Forrest Sherman is deployed to the European theater of operations and participating in a range of maritime activities in support of U.S. Sixth Fleet and NATO Allies. (U.S. Navy photo by Naval Air Crewman (Helicopter) 2nd Class Reuben Richardson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.02.2022
    Date Posted: 03.04.2022 16:39
    Photo ID: 7078613
    VIRIN: 220302-N-NO901-0043
    Resolution: 4711x3141
    Size: 1.58 MB
    Location: N/A, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Forrest Sherman PASSEX, by LTJG Kathleen Barrios, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Forrest Sherman (DDG 98)

    USS Forrest Sherman

