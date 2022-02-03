USS Forrest Sherman PASSEX

220302-N-HK187-0172 NORTH SEA (Mar. 3, 2022) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Forrest Sherman (DDG 98) conducts passing exercise with Italian aircraft carrier ITS Guiseppe Garibaldi (C-551) and units from Standing NATO Maritime Group (SNMG) 1 including German replenishment oiler FGS Berlin, Royal Danish Navy frigate HDMS Peter Willermoes (F362), Royal Netherlands Navy frigate HNLMS Van Amstel (F831) and German corvette FGS Erfurt, Mar 3, 2022. Forrest Sherman is deployed to the European theater of operations and participating in a range of maritime activities in support of U.S. Sixth Fleet and NATO Allies. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Mark Klimenko)

