    366th Fighter Wing conducts active shooter exercise [Image 4 of 5]

    366th Fighter Wing conducts active shooter exercise

    MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, ID, UNITED STATES

    03.02.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Akeem Campbell 

    366th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Members of the Office of Special Investigations speak with Wing Inspectors on how they would inspect a crime scene at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, Mar. 2, 2022. The Wing Inspectors evaluated the Airmen on how well they performed their role in an active shooter exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Akeem K. Campbell)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 366th Fighter Wing conducts active shooter exercise [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Akeem Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    active shooter exercise
    Anti-Terrorism Force Protection
    366th Fighter Wing
    366th Security Forces Squadron

