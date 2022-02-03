Members of the Office of Special Investigations speak with Wing Inspectors on how they would inspect a crime scene at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, Mar. 2, 2022. The Wing Inspectors evaluated the Airmen on how well they performed their role in an active shooter exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Akeem K. Campbell)
|Date Taken:
|03.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.04.2022 14:23
|Photo ID:
|7078229
|VIRIN:
|220302-F-RA633-1243
|Resolution:
|7070x4713
|Size:
|7.25 MB
|Location:
|MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, ID, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 366th Fighter Wing conducts active shooter exercise [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Akeem Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
