366th Fighter Wing conducts active shooter exercise

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Dylan Strickland, 366th Healthcare Operations Squadron, paramedic (HCOS) (left) and U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Robert Dooley, 366th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighter (CES) (right) inspect the condition of a simulated injured Airman at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, Mar. 2, 2022. This scenario is part of an active shooter exercise and trains the Airmen in the 366th HCOS and 366th CES on how to aid surviving victims. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Akeem K. Campbell)

Date Taken: 03.02.2022 Date Posted: 03.04.2022 Location: MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, ID, US