U.S. Air Force 366th Security Forces Squadron (SFS) Airmen carefully lowers a simulated injured Airman to a stretcher at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, Mar. 2, 2022. This scenario is part of an active shooter exercise, it not only trains 366th SFS Airmen to respond to active shooter scenarios quickly, but it also trains them to search and support any surviving victims in the scenario. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Akeem K. Campbell)

Date Taken: 03.02.2022 Date Posted: 03.04.2022 Location: MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, ID, US 366th Fighter Wing conducts active shooter exercise, by SrA Akeem Campbell