81st TRW commander signs Women's History Month proclamation

U.S. Air Force Col. William Hunter, 81st Training Wing command, signs the Women's History Month proclamation inside Wall Studio at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Feb. 28, 2022. Every year, the 81st TRW recognizes Women's History Month during March. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Seth Haddix)
|Date Taken:
|02.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.04.2022 12:56
|Photo ID:
|7078103
|VIRIN:
|220228-F-DO876-017
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|8.01 MB
|Location:
|BILOXI, MS, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
