Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    81st TRW commander signs Women's History Month proclamation [Image 1 of 2]

    81st TRW commander signs Women's History Month proclamation

    BILOXI, MS, UNITED STATES

    02.28.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Seth Haddix 

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. William Hunter, 81st Training Wing command, signs the Women's History Month proclamation inside Wall Studio at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Feb. 28, 2022. Every year, the 81st TRW recognizes Women's History Month during March. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Seth Haddix)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.28.2022
    Date Posted: 03.04.2022 12:56
    Photo ID: 7078101
    VIRIN: 220228-F-DO876-016
    Resolution: 4699x3132
    Size: 4.02 MB
    Location: BILOXI, MS, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 81st TRW commander signs Women's History Month proclamation [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Seth Haddix, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    81st TRW commander signs Women's History Month proclamation
    81st TRW commander signs Women's History Month proclamation

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Keesler
    Keesler Air Force Base
    Air Force
    81st Training Wing
    Senior Airman Seth Haddix

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT