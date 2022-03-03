Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Coast Guard Academy Class of 2022 Billet Night [Image 3 of 10]

    U.S. Coast Guard Academy Class of 2022 Billet Night

    NEW LONDON, CT, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Matthew Abban 

    U.S. Coast Guard Academy

    Cadets from the Class of 2022 at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy receive their first duty assignments during Billet Night, March 3, 2022. One of the most anticipated events of the 200-week cadet program, Billet Night is a night of energy and excitement as the cadets near Commencement where they commission as officers in the U.S. Coast Guard. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Matthew Abban)

    TAGS

    USCG
    Coast Guard Academy
    Coast Guard
    Cadets
    USCGA
    Billet Night

