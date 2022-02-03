INDIAN OCEAN (March 2, 2022) An Indian Chetak helicopter lands on the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) during exercise Milan 2022, a biennial Indian Navy-hosted multilateral exercise. This is the first year the U.S. is participating in Milan. This year’s exercise is focused on enhancing professional interaction between professional navies and gaining experience in multilateral large force operations at sea. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Catie Coyle)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.02.2022 Date Posted: 03.04.2022 06:51 Photo ID: 7077559 VIRIN: 220302-N-CE463-1055 Resolution: 4758x3008 Size: 859.51 KB Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION) Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fitzgerald [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Caitlin Coyle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.