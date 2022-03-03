U.S. Marines with 1/12 conduct an M240B machine gun mounted JLTV convoy during Spartan Fury 22.1

U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 12th Marines, 3d Marine Division stage M240B machine gun mounted joint light tactical vehicles before conducting a convoy during Spartan Fury 22.1 at Pohakuloa Training Area, Hawaii, March 3, 2022. Spartan Fury is a Battalion level training exercise designed to refine long-range communications through naval asset integration, mission processing from battalion to firing sections, and 21st Century Foraging. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Olivia G. Knapp)

