A U.S. Marine with 1st Battalion, 12th Marines, 3d Marine Division fires a joint light tactical vehicle mounted M240B machine gun while conducting a convoy movement during Spartan Fury 22.1 at Pohakuloa Training Area, Hawaii, March 3, 2022. Spartan Fury is a Battalion level training exercise designed to refine long-range communications through naval asset integration, mission processing from battalion to firing sections, and 21st Century Foraging. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Olivia G. Knapp)
|Date Taken:
|03.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.04.2022 01:50
|Photo ID:
|7077330
|VIRIN:
|220303-M-CG676-100
|Resolution:
|2592x1728
|Size:
|548.55 KB
|Location:
|HILO, HI, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
This work, U.S. Marines with 1/12 conduct an M240B machine gun mounted JLTV convoy during Spartan Fury 22.1 [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Olivia Knapp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
