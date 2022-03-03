Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Air Force resupplies U.S Marines during Spartan Fury 22.1 [Image 3 of 10]

    U.S. Air Force resupplies U.S Marines during Spartan Fury 22.1

    HILO, HI, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Olivia Knapp 

    3rd Marine Division     

    Resupply for U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 12th Marines, 3d Marine Division is dropped during Spartan Fury 22.1 at Pohakuloa Training Area, Hawaii, March 3, 2022. The resupply was conducted by U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Battalion 3 and 3d Landing Support Battalion. Spartan Fury is a Battalion level training exercise designed to refine long-range communications through naval asset integration, mission processing from battalion to firing sections, and 21st Century Foraging. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Olivia G. Knapp)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Air Force resupplies U.S Marines during Spartan Fury 22.1 [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Olivia Knapp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

