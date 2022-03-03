U.S. Air Force resupplies U.S Marines during Spartan Fury 22.1

A U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III drops resupply for U.S. Marine Corps 1st Battalion, 12th Marines, 3d Marine Division during Spartan Fury 22.1 at Pohakuloa Training Area, Hawaii, March 3, 2022. The resupply was conducted by U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Battalion 3 and 3d Landing Support Battalion. Spartan Fury is a Battalion level training exercise designed to refine long-range communications through naval asset integration, mission processing from battalion to firing sections, and 21st Century Foraging. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Olivia G. Knapp)

