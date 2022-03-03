The 694th Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Group’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Council stands for a photo on Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 3, 2022. The council is comprised of members from the group and its squadrons. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Rachelle Morris)
|Date Taken:
|03.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.03.2022 23:59
|Photo ID:
|7077234
|VIRIN:
|220303-F-IT794-1001
|Resolution:
|5179x3402
|Size:
|2.79 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Intel community reveals hidden talents [Image 2 of 2], by MSgt Rachelle Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Intel community reveals hidden talents
