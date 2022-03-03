Intel community reveals hidden talents

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    OSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    03.03.2022

    Photo by Master Sgt. Rachelle Morris 

    7th Air Force

    The 694th Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Group’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Council stands for a photo on Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 3, 2022. The council is comprised of members from the group and its squadrons. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Rachelle Morris)

    Date Taken: 03.03.2022
    Date Posted: 03.03.2022 23:59
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, KR 
    DE&I
    talent management
    694th ISRG

