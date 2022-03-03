Capt. Riley Lane of 19th ESC Surgeon Cell speaks to his Republic of Korea Army counterparts during a training exercise at Busan Storage Center. The Soldiers trained on providing immediate care to patient and evacuating them to next-level care.
|Date Taken:
|03.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.03.2022 23:22
|Photo ID:
|7077232
|VIRIN:
|220303-O-XL425-026
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|3.39 MB
|Location:
|BUSAN, KR
This work, Combined medical evacuation training in Busan [Image 3 of 3], by Jae Hyeong Kim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
