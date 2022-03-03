Combined medical evacuation training in Busan

Soldiers from 19th ESC and 168th Multifunctional Medical Battalion conducted a combined medical evacuation exercise with Republic of Korea's 2nd Operational Command at Busan Storage Center. The Soldiers trained on providing immediate care to a patient and transporting them to next-level care.
