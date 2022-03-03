Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Combined medical evacuation training in Busan [Image 1 of 3]

    Combined medical evacuation training in Busan

    BUSAN, SOUTH KOREA

    03.03.2022

    Photo by Jae Hyeong Kim 

    19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    Soldiers from 19th ESC and 168th Multifunctional Medical Battalion conducted a combined medical evacuation exercise with Republic of Korea's 2nd Operational Command at Busan Storage Center. The Soldiers trained on providing immediate care to a patient and transporting them to next-level care.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.03.2022
    Date Posted: 03.03.2022 23:22
    Photo ID: 7077225
    VIRIN: 220303-O-XL425-758
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 6.69 MB
    Location: BUSAN, KR 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Combined medical evacuation training in Busan [Image 3 of 3], by Jae Hyeong Kim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Combined medical evacuation training in Busan
    Combined medical evacuation training in Busan
    Combined medical evacuation training in Busan

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Korea
    combined training
    Busan
    19th ESC
    medieval

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT