Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    3d Marines Redesignates to 3d Marine Littoral Regiment [Image 20 of 21]

    3d Marines Redesignates to 3d Marine Littoral Regiment

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, UNITED STATES

    03.02.2022

    Photo by Cpl. Patrick King 

    3rd Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines with 3d Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division conduct the redesignation ceremony of 3d Marines to 3d MLR aboard Marine Corps Base Hawaii, March 3, 2022. The 3d MLR will serve as a key enabler for joint, allied, and partnered forces, will integrate with naval forces, and will enable multi-domain maneuver and fires within contested spaces.  The transition of 3d Marines to 3d MLR is in accordance with Force Design 2030 and one of the first major steps to facilitating a shift as the Marine Corps divests in legacy capabilities and builds a force that is optimized for operations envisioned within the Commandant’s Planning Guidance. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Jordan Gilbert)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.02.2022
    Date Posted: 03.03.2022 22:19
    Photo ID: 7077193
    VIRIN: 220302-M-JH495-1022
    Resolution: 3648x2052
    Size: 4.22 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3d Marines Redesignates to 3d Marine Littoral Regiment [Image 21 of 21], by Cpl Patrick King, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    3d Marines Redesignates to 3d Marine Littoral Regiment
    3d Marines Redesignates to 3d Marine Littoral Regiment
    3d Marines Redesignates to 3d Marine Littoral Regiment
    3d Marines Redesignates to 3d Marine Littoral Regiment
    3d Marines Redesignates to 3d Marine Littoral Regiment
    3d Marines Redesignates to 3d Marine Littoral Regiment
    3d Marines Redesignates to 3d Marine Littoral Regiment
    3d Marines Redesignates to 3d Marine Littoral Regiment
    3d Marines Redesignates to 3d Marine Littoral Regiment
    3d Marines Redesignates to 3d Marine Littoral Regiment
    3d Marines Redesignates to 3d Marine Littoral Regiment
    3d Marines Redesignates to 3d Marine Littoral Regiment
    3d Marines Redesignates to 3d Marine Littoral Regiment
    3d Marines Redesignates to 3d Marine Littoral Regiment
    3d Marines Redesignates to 3d Marine Littoral Regiment
    3d Marines Redesignates to 3d Marine Littoral Regiment
    3d Marines Redesignates to 3d Marine Littoral Regiment
    3d Marines Redesignates to 3d Marine Littoral Regiment
    3d Marines Redesignates to 3d Marine Littoral Regiment
    3d Marines Redesignates to 3d Marine Littoral Regiment
    3d Marines Redesignates to 3d Marine Littoral Regiment

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ceremony
    3d Marines
    3d MLR
    2030 Force Design
    Marine Littoral Regiment

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT