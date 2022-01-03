A social media graphic commemorating Women's History, Month March 1, 2022 on Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska. Women's History Month celebrates the courage and bravery of women throughout history. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Airman 1st Class Elizabeth Schoubroek)
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.03.2022 18:59
|Photo ID:
|7077091
|VIRIN:
|220301-F-GH619-1001
|Resolution:
|940x788
|Size:
|316.16 KB
|Location:
|EIELSON AFB, AK, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, National Women's History Month, by A1C Elizabeth Schoubroek, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
