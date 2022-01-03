Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    National Women's History Month

    EIELSON AFB, AK, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Elizabeth Schoubroek 

    354th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A social media graphic commemorating Women's History, Month March 1, 2022 on Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska. Women's History Month celebrates the courage and bravery of women throughout history. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Airman 1st Class Elizabeth Schoubroek)

    Date Taken: 03.01.2022
    Date Posted: 03.03.2022 18:59
