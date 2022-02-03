220302-N-SP805-7108 NORTH SEA (March 2, 2022) – The guided-missile destroyer USS Forrest Sherman (DDG 98) steams in the North Sea, March 2. Forrest Sherman is deployed to the European theater of operations and participating in a range of maritime activities in support of U.S. 6th Fleet and NATO Allies. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. j.g. Kathleen Barrios)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.02.2022 Date Posted: 03.03.2022 17:57 Photo ID: 7077069 VIRIN: 220302-N-SP805-7108 Resolution: 6000x3368 Size: 2.75 MB Location: N/A, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Operations in the North Sea, by LTJG Kathleen Barrios, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.