Electrical Ground Testing

220302-N-SP805-7099 NORTH SEA (March 2, 2022) Gas Turbine System Technician (Electrical) 3rd Class Gerritt Speet and Gas Turbine System Technician (Electrical) 1st Class Mikali Thomas, assigned to the guided-missile destroyer USS Forrest Sherman (DDG 98), inspect for electrical grounds, March 2. Forrest Sherman is deployed to the European theater of operations and participating in a range of maritime activities in support of U.S. 6th Fleet and NATO Allies. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. j.g. Kathleen Barrios)
|Date Taken:
|03.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.03.2022 17:50
|Photo ID:
|7077054
|VIRIN:
|220302-N-SP805-7099
|Resolution:
|6000x3368
|Size:
|1.94 MB
|Location:
|N/A, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
