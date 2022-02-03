Electrical Ground Testing

220302-N-SP805-7099 NORTH SEA (March 2, 2022) Gas Turbine System Technician (Electrical) 3rd Class Gerritt Speet and Gas Turbine System Technician (Electrical) 1st Class Mikali Thomas, assigned to the guided-missile destroyer USS Forrest Sherman (DDG 98), inspect for electrical grounds, March 2. Forrest Sherman is deployed to the European theater of operations and participating in a range of maritime activities in support of U.S. 6th Fleet and NATO Allies. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. j.g. Kathleen Barrios)

Date Taken: 03.02.2022 Date Posted: 03.03.2022 by LTJG Kathleen Barrios