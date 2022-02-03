Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Flight Operations

    N/A, UNITED STATES

    03.02.2022

    Photo by Lt.j.g. Kathleen Barrios 

    USS Forrest Sherman

    220302-N-SP805-7090 NORTH SEA (March 2, 2022) - An MH-60R Sea Hawk Helicopter, attached to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 60, launches from the flight deck of the guided-missile destroyer USS Forrest Sherman (DDG 98), March 2. Forrest Sherman is deployed to the European theater of operations and participating in a range of maritime activities in support of U.S. 6th Fleet and NATO Allies. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. j.g. Kathleen Barrios)

    Date Taken: 03.02.2022
