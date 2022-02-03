Staff Sgt. Austin Jur, 59th Training Group instructor, presents an orange rope to Lt. Gen. Robert
Miller, U.S. Air Force Surgeon General, at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston,
Texas, March 2, 2022. Miller learned about the Air Force’s orange rope program which encourages Airmen to implement innovative processes and problem solving . (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joshua Rosario)
|Date Taken:
|03.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.03.2022 17:06
|Photo ID:
|7076986
|VIRIN:
|220302-F-DO548-1004
|Resolution:
|1500x1001
|Size:
|1.04 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Surgeon General 59th Training Group Visit [Image 6 of 6], by AB Joshua Rosario, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT