Surgeon General 59th Training Group Visit

Staff Sgt. Austin Jur, 59th Training Group instructor, presents an orange rope to Lt. Gen. Robert

Miller, U.S. Air Force Surgeon General, at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston,

Texas, March 2, 2022. Miller learned about the Air Force’s orange rope program which encourages Airmen to implement innovative processes and problem solving . (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joshua Rosario)

