Chief Master Sgt. Dawn Kolczynski, Office of the Surgeon General medical enlisted force and
enlisted corps chief, examines an anatomage table during a brief from Tech. Sgt. Timothy
Bilbrey, 59th Training Group instructor, at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston,
Texas, March 2, 2022. The anatomage table is part of the 59th Training Group’s innovation
program for students, allowing students to perform virtual anatomy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joshua Rosario)
|Date Taken:
|03.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.03.2022 17:06
|Photo ID:
|7076985
|VIRIN:
|220302-F-DO548-1002
|Resolution:
|1500x1001
|Size:
|1.15 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Surgeon General 59th Training Group Visit [Image 6 of 6], by AB Joshua Rosario, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT