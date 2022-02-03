Chief Master Sgt. Dawn Kolczynski, Office of the Surgeon General medical enlisted force and

enlisted corps chief, examines an anatomage table during a brief from Tech. Sgt. Timothy

Bilbrey, 59th Training Group instructor, at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston,

Texas, March 2, 2022. The anatomage table is part of the 59th Training Group’s innovation

program for students, allowing students to perform virtual anatomy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joshua Rosario)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.02.2022 Date Posted: 03.03.2022 17:06 Photo ID: 7076985 VIRIN: 220302-F-DO548-1002 Resolution: 1500x1001 Size: 1.15 MB Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Surgeon General 59th Training Group Visit [Image 6 of 6], by AB Joshua Rosario, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.