220302-N-SP805-7068 NORTH SEA (March 2, 2022) - Air crewmen assigned to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 60 inspect an MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter in preparation for flight operations on the guided-missile destroyer USS Forrest Sherman (DDG 98), March 2. Forrest Sherman is deployed to the European theater of operations and participating in a range of maritime activities in support of U.S. 6th Fleet and NATO Allies. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. j.g. Kathleen Barrios)

