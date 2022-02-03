U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Robert Haven, a 673d Security Forces Squadron installation entry controller, fights a simulated assailant while contaminated with oleoresin capsicum (OC) during familiarization training at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, March 2, 2022. All security forces personnel are exposed to OC spray to familiarize them with its painful effects and how to operate while contaminated. OC spray is a non-lethal weapon used to incapacitate uncooperative individuals. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Emily Farnsworth)
|Date Taken:
|03.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.03.2022 13:23
|Photo ID:
|7076555
|VIRIN:
|220302-F-MJ351-1776
|Resolution:
|5963x3980
|Size:
|9.27 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, JBER defenders conduct OC spray training [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Emily Farnsworth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
